'Reversing their own bad decisions': Alberta Opposition reacts to Smith's address

Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves Tuesday evening, offering financial supports to Albertans to help them get through the next six months.

Rachel Notley, leader of the Alberta NDP, says anyone who heard her message should take caution.

"Many people won't remember but six months prior to the last election, the UCP voted to increase benefits for vulnerable Albertans, only to then break that promise within weeks of taking office," she said.

"What we just heard was Danielle Smith claiming she is going to undo the affordability crisis the UCP government has contributed to by reversing their own bad decisions."

In her address, Smith spoke about payments to families, seniors as well as those who are on AISH, individuals on income support and persons with developmental disabilities.

She is also planning to suspend the fuel tax, a move that originally came under the Kenney government, for a six-month period.

Also announced was a re-indexing of provincial support payments to adjust for inflation, rebates on electricity and utility bills and supports for food banks and low-income Albertans.

"These are just the first steps and there's much more to do," Smith said.

"I will ensure every decision our government makes now until this crisis is over balances affordability for Albertans with the need for continued balanced budgets and fiscal responsibility."

Despite the supports promised by Smith, Notley says Albertans cannot forget the past actions of the UCP government.

"We couldn't trust the UCP then and we definitely can't trust them now," she said, adding that a province with her party in control will be the action Albertans are looking for.

"We'll take action on the things you don't have a choice about paying for, like groceries, utilities, insurance, gasoline, tuition and housing," she said.

"The Alberta NDP will provide a stable, responsible government that supports a resilient economy – one that attracts investment that promotes growth for our strategic sectors and creates good jobs and exciting opportunities every single year."

The premier's address, which appeared as a paid advertisement on CTV, aired at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch in its entirety on CTV News Calgary.