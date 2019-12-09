CALGARY -- Southwest ring road construction will result in some delays for drivers overnight Monday.

Road and bridge work means both northbound and southbound traffic will be impacted at 37th Street between Anderson Road and Fish Creek Blvd. S.W., through a portion of the new interchange at 37th Street and 130th Avenue S.W..

The disruptions will start at 10 p.m. Monday and last until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic on 37th Street S.W. accessing the Woodbine community will detour via Buffalo Run Boulevard to access 130th Avenue S.W.

Drivers will also have to slow down to 60 km/h in the area as traffic is shifted onto new roads and bridges for the construction of permanent lanes of the ring road.

Signage will be in place to guide the new traffic flow.