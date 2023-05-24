River otter exhibit to benefit from $2M investment

A generous investment will see a popular exhibit at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo undergo a massive renovation.

Officials say the Brawn Family Foundation has provided $2 million toward the redevelopment of the North American river otter habitat.

"It's with the support of partners like the Brawn Family Foundation that we are able to deepen our focus on iconic Canadian wildlife conservation at each stage of this redevelopment project," said Jamie Dorgan, interim chief operating officer at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo in a statement.

In recognition of the gift, the zoo says it will be renaming the building in honour of the local family, calling it the Brawn Family Foundation River Lodge.

"(River otters) are an amazingly inquisitive, active and social species, and we're thrilled to be able to provide them with a more engaging habitat, and build a more inviting space for our visitors to enjoy thanks to this generous gift."

The redevelopment of the river otter habitat is part of the first phase of a larger renovation of the zoo's entire Canadian Wilds area.

"Located on a sacred spot known to the Blackfoot people as 'Mohknistsis', the reimagined zone will be reflective of the history and the stories that the land has to tell us," the zoo said.

"Through collaborations with the Blackfoot people and other Indigenous communities, the new immersive experiences are designed to deepen the connection between humans, wildlife and the land."

Once completed this fall, the Canadian Wilds will possess "larger and more complex habitats" for its animal residents and reintroduce polar bears back to the zoo.

Further details can be found online.