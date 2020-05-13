CALGARY -- Police confirm the suspect vehicle in an early morning northeast crash that killed one teen and sent two minors to hospital has been located and the deadly collision followed a suspected case of road rage.

According to police, an encounter between the occupants of two vehicles — a silver Dodge crossover SUV and a silver sedan with a black hood — is believed to have escalated into a case of road rage.

Witness reports indicated the two vehicles were speeding southbound on 52nd Street N.E. The vehicles collided at they approached 16th Avenue N.E. at around 2:30 a.m., causing the Dodge to flip multiple times across the northbound lanes of the road before it came to a stop on the grass on the shoulder.

The driver of the Dodge — a teenage boy — was ejected from the vehicle.

"We do have some witnesses at the collision scene," said S/Sgt. Colin Foster of the CPS traffic unit. "We were able to speak to persons who were in the victim's vehicle and they've given us some information that we've been able to start to understand what happened at the collision scene."

CPS officials say the silver sedan turned around and returned to the crash site. Witnesses say at least two people exited the sedan and proceeded to attack the occupants of the damaged Dodge.

The sedan left the scene prior to the arrival of police and EMS.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. Two minors who had been in the vehicle with him were transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital in stable condition.

Police located the sedan Wednesday morning in the Saddletowne-area. Several people are being questioned in connection with the ongoing investigation. No charges have been laid as of 9:30 a.m.

Investigators confirm surveillance footage has been secured from near the crash site and the collision is not believed to be the result of street racing.

"It appears to be some sort of road rage. Speed is a factor. How fast? I don't know yet. We're still trying to determine that."

Anyone who witnessed the crash, the attack on the crash victims or the events that led up to the fatal collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

As of 9:30 a.m., the northbound and southbound lanes of 52nd Street remain closed to traffic between Rundlehorn Drive and Madigan Drive. A section of westbound 16th Avenue, east of the 52 Street N.E. overpass, has also been closed.