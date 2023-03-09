Road safety initiative to take place on Deerfoot Trail
Emergency vehicles, including a number of tow trucks, will be participating in an event on Deerfoot Trail aimed at promoting traffic safety in memory of a man killed in 2017.
Between 7 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, a group of emergency vehicles will be parked in the shoulder lanes of the highway in both directions near the exit to Glenmore Trail.
Officials say they hope the event will help teach drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
This year's partnership between tow truck drivers, first responders, road maintenance crews and the John Petropoulos Memorial Fund is the sixth time for the campaign.
It began in memory of Courtney Schaefer, a tow truck driver who was killed near Esterhazy, Sask., on March 7, 2017.
Police say the event is tailored to teach drivers about the dangers roadside workers face every day.
"Everyone deserves to head home from work at the end of each day, including those working on our roadways, whether that is for emergency response or roadside service," said Sgt. Aaron Bridge with the CPS traffic unit in a release.
A spokesperson for the John Petropoulos Memorial Fund, which was created to help improve workplace safety for first responders, says many emergency workers know the pain of loss from workplace incidents.
"We need drivers to slow down and give first responders room to work; they don't dictate where the emergencies occur," said the fund's chair Cliff O'Brien in a statement.
"Our goal is to have everyone make it home safely to their families at the end of every shift."
Bridge adds all drivers have a duty to ensuring the safety of others on the road, including those who aren't in vehicles.
"Slow down, move over, and watch for emergency and road service vehicles with flashing lights," he said.
According to current rules, when any emergency vehicle, tow truck or road service vehicle, including a snow plow, is stopped at the side of the road with its lights activated, drivers must slow down to 60 km/h or the posted speed limit – whichever is lower – in the adjacent lane.
Officials say any driver who doesn't follow the regulation is breaking the law.
"Fines for speeding while passing an emergency vehicle or road service vehicle while stopped on the side of the road with the flashing lights activated are doubled, and can range from $136 to $991, depending on speed," police said.
Proposed changes have been passed by the Alberta government to require drivers in all lanes slow down when passing roadside incidents, however the implementation of the rule was delayed earlier this month.
The Calgary Police Service said it's hoped the amendment would change the way drivers think when they approach roadside incidents.
"(It's) a significant change – it's a better indicator for all drivers that there is something occurring on the side of the road," said Staff Sgt. Rob Patterson with the CPS traffic unit last month.
The Smith government says it will roll out a two to three-month public education campaign about the change before it officially comes into effect for the fall/winter driving season.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way as Calgary will get 'clipped' on Friday
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans
Someone claiming to be the Mexican drug cartel allegedly responsible for the abduction of four Americans and the killing of two of them has condemned the violence and purportedly turned over its own members who were involved to authorities.
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
Toronto man wanted in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance considered dangerous: OPP
Detectives working the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation say a Toronto man wanted in connection with the case should be considered dangerous.
Edmonton
-
Woman hospitalized after Thursday morning stabbing
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday morning. According to the Edmonton Police Service, a woman was stabbed at an undisclosed location before boarding an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid against relative of victim in Sunday homicide
The death of a man who was found dead in southwest Edmonton last weekend has been ruled a homicide.
-
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
-
Residents of Vancouver SRO demand compensation over 5 months without elevator access
For five months, residents living at the Portland Hotel in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside were without access to an elevator due to an outage that began last September. Now, they're demanding to be compensated over the inconvenience.
-
Did you give a North Vancouver Mountie a ride last week? The detachment would like to thank you
Mounties in North Vancouver say a member of the public who gave one of their officers a ride last week helped police catch a fraud suspect.
Atlantic
-
New Waterford, N.S. woman wins Maritimes' largest lottery prize valued at $31M
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
N.S. child poverty dropped in 2020 due to pandemic-related financial support: report
A report has found that child poverty numbers in Nova Scotia dropped dramatically in 2020 -- an improvement that researchers say was driven by pandemic financial assistance.
-
Nova Scotia government pledges $37 million for rural heath care institute
The Nova Scotia government announced Thursday plans to spend $37 million on a new research institute that will focus on improving the health of rural residents.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police seek witnesses after $30K in vandalism to vehicles, properties
Saanich police are investigating after several vehicles and neighbouring properties were vandalized with spray paint, causing in excess of $30,000 in damages.
-
Victoria police arrest suspect after string of arsons
Victoria police have arrested a suspect following a string of arsons in the city this week.
-
Nearly half of all items sent to Hartland Landfill last year could have been diverted: CRD
The Capital Regional District says nearly one out of every two objects sent to the Hartland Landfill in 2022 could have been diverted through existing programs.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | School bus driver transporting children charged with careless driving after crashing into van in Whitby
A school bus with primary students onboard collided with a van in Whitby on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
One man dead after shooting in Vaughan
York Regional Police say one person has died following a reported shooting in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
-
Youth arrested after gun reported at Brampton school
A youth has been arrested after Peel police were called to a Brampton school Thursday for reports of a person with a gun.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
-
The Brockville, Ont. pizza debate cooking for 53 years
Finding the best pizza in any town can be hard, and in Brockville, Ont. that debate has been going on for more than five decades.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after being hit an LRT vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Charles Street, in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 2:30 p.m., right after the school would have been letting out for the day.
-
What to do if you can't afford your mortgage
After eight consecutive hikes, interest rates are starting to impact the housing market with some homeowners at the brink of affordability.
-
Proposed gravel pit in Woolwich draws criticism from locals
Another local township has reached a settlement with a developer over a gravel pit proposal, and some residents aren't too happy about it.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood loss
A 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.
-
'I was pretty surprised': Sask. man wins over $1M in VLTs
A Saskatchewan man won $1,131,009.97 by hitting the grand jackpot on a VLT in Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened within a block of each other downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Winnipeg police to release details on $3M heroin seizure
Winnipeg police will be providing more details about a drug bust that saw the seizure of $3 million worth of heroin.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
-
Two youths arrested after vehicle stolen in Thompson: RCMP
RCMP in Thompson has arrested two female youths after they allegedly stole a truck and drove it dangerously around the community.
Regina
-
'Pretendians': Sask. MLA calling on provincial government to verify Indigenous status
A First Nations member of the Legislature is calling on the provincial government to verify the status of civil servants claiming to be Indigenous.
-
Special weather statements issued for southern Sask. with 10-20 centimetres of snow possible
Special weather statements have been issued across southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada as a low-pressure system is expected to arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday.
-
Above-normal spring runoff expected for parts of central and southern Sask.
Above-normal spring runoff is expected for Regina and parts of southern and central Saskatchewan, according to the latest forecast from the provincial government.