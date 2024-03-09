CALGARY
Calgary

    • Roughnecks rally falls short as they lose 13-12 in overtime to Swarm in Georgia

    The Georgia Swarm hosted the Calgary Roughnecks Friday night in NLL action. (Photo: X@GeorgiaSwarmLAX) The Georgia Swarm hosted the Calgary Roughnecks Friday night in NLL action. (Photo: X@GeorgiaSwarmLAX)
    Calgary erased an early deficit in Georgia Friday night but ultimately fell a goal short, dropping a 13-12 decision to the Swarm in Georgia.

    Georgia scored three times in the first four minutes before Tyler Pace and Thomas Hoggarth replied for the Roughnecks, leaving them trailing by a goal, 3-2 at the end of the first quarter.

    The second quarter was wild, with nine goals in total. Jesse King, Tyler Pace and Tyler Cook notched four but Georgia responded with five to send the Swarm into the half leading 8-6.

    Things slowed down in the third. The Roughnecks got a goal from Eli Salama which Georgia matched with one from Lyle Thompson, making the score 9-7 entering the pivotal fourth quarter.

    Calgary surged late, getting three goals from Pace and singles from Shane Simpson and Josh Currier, putting the Roughnecks up for the first time all night.

    With 48 seconds remaining, Georgia tied it up, then won it in overtime.

    The Roughnecks were led by Tyler Pace, who scored five goals.  Georgia outshot Calgary 58-51 on the night as Christian Del Bianco stopped 45 shots and added three assists.

    Next up for the Roughnecks is a St. Patrick’s celebration next Friday against the San Diego Gulls at the Saddledome.

    Ball drop for that one is 7 p.m.

