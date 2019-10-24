CALGARY — The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign, honouring those who have fought and served for Canada, will begin Friday.

The legion’s largest fundraising campaign, money raised through donations to poppy boxes goes directly toward supporting Canadian veterans and their families.

“In 2018, the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Fund provided $1.56 million in direct support to Veterans and their families in Alberta” said Tammy Wheeler, executive director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Alberta-NWT Command.

Along with giving through poppy boxes, Canadians can now also text 20222 from their mobile devices to make a donation.

“Every day we work to change the lives of veterans for the better,” read a release from the legion.

“All too often, veterans leave the Forces and face daily challenges directly related to their service or that their training and experience has not prepared them for in civilian life. These challenges can be employment, housing, income insecurity and social integration due to physical and mental health.”

More than 21 million poppies are distributed each year in Canada.

Roughly 61,000 Canadians were killed and 172,000 were wounded during the First World War, about 42,000 Canadians were killed and 55,000 were wounded during the Second World War and 158 Canadian soldiers were killed and 1,800 were wounded in Afghanistan.

A total of 122 Canadians have also been killed on peace keeping missions.

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held Nov. 11.