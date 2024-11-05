SAIT receiving $1.4M in federal funding for new aerospace laboratory

Calgary’s Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) will use a federal investment of more than $1.4 million to help create an aerospace composite materials laboratory.

“Alberta has a global reputation for excellence in aerospace and aviation thanks to the ingenuity, innovation and hard work of our small and medium-sized businesses, innovators and talented workforce,” said Calgary Skyview Member of Parliament George Chahal in a Monday news release.

Researchers and engineers will utilize the lab's leading-edge manufacturing and testing equipment to work towards enhancing aircraft performance while reducing the sector's environmental impact.

“Municipalities, the private sector and post-secondary institutions are all part of the vital ecosystem for Alberta’s growing aerospace and aviation sector,” said Dan Vandal, minister for PrairiesCan.

“Our government’s investments in these projects are helping empower cutting-edge research and commercialization, connecting local businesses to new markets and breaking down barriers for underrepresented people seeking careers in this growing sector.”

Thousands of Albertans working in the industry will benefit from $4,350,160 in federal funding provided through PrariesCan.

The Alberta Aviation & Aerospace Council is receiving more than $186,000 for an in-person event.

They will develop and deliver the Alberta Aerospace and Defence Conference in Calgary in 2025 and in Edmonton in 2026.

“Alberta’s aviation and aerospace industries have incredible potential, and the addition of defence to our conference will create critical connections and opportunities for businesses to grow within the global aerospace and defence market,” said Kendra Kincade, Alberta Aviation and Aerospace Council chair.

“Bringing industry stakeholders together under one roof will accelerate Alberta’s role in these sectors, driving innovation and investment in our province.”