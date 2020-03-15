CALGARY -- Classes at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and St. Mary's University will be suspended Monday through Wednesday as the schools work to transition to online learning during the COVID-19 outbreak.

SAIT announced Saturday the "alternate delivery of programs" will begin Thursday and last through the end of the semester.

"We want to support all students and employees through this difficult time. We recognize the uncertainty and stress of the situation. We will do our very best to keep everyone informed as this situation unfolds," the school said in an announcement on its website.

While the campus will remain open, the school's bookstore, Wellness Centre, Culinary Campus and The Tastemarket by SAIT (located downtown), will be closed.

The Reg Erhardt Library will be open for computer access only. Services for students who live on campus will not be affected.

St. Mary's

In an update on its website Sunday, St. Mary's said in-person classes would not be held for the rest of the semester.

Classes will resume Thursday in their modified format. The school said students of the private Catholic university will receive more information about the changes by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The university and its library will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, however the fitness centre, food services and the Student Association Building will be closed.

Mount Royal University also announced Saturday it was moving its classes online due to COVID-19 concerns.

As of Saturday evening, there were 39 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.