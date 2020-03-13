CALGARY -- Post-secondary schools in Alberta are discussing options for students as the number of Covid-19 cases increases in the province.

The University of Calgary will remain open Friday, with all services available and all staff at work, but classes will be suspended for the day.

Similar moves have been implemented by the University of Alberta in Edmonton and the University of Lethbridge.

The class cancellations follow Alberta Health Services recommendation that all gatherings of more than 250 people should be cancelled to inhibit the potential spread of the virus.

Post-secondary schools will now consult with public health experts, government officials and other institutions on what to do next. As of Friday morning, classes are expected to resume on Monday morning.

"The safety of our university is of the utmost importance for us, as we know it is for all parties involved in such decisions," said U of C provost and vice-president Dru Marshall in a statement.

"While Alberta Health guidelines do not require the closure of schools, large research institutions are unique in their scale and diversity of experiences and we have heard from many of you that you want us to fully assess the situation."

An update from the University of Calgary is expected later on Friday.