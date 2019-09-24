CALGARY -- A member of the Calgary Flames is getting the opportunity to step up his game on Tuesday evening and says it is a chance for him to prove he can get the job done.

When opportunity knocks, you have to find a way to get through the door and Sam Bennett is getting that opportunity at this year's training camp.

With Matthew Tkachuk still not signed, Bennett has moved up to play on a line with Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik. Bennett says he’s trying to make the most of it.

“I mean, I knew coming in there was an opportunity to step up and play a bigger role this year,” he said. “I think so far I’ve done a pretty good job but I think I can do more.”

Bennett is in his fifth full season with the Flames and the biggest knock on the former first-round pick has been his lack of consistency.

In the playoffs, Bennett was one of the best forwards. In the regular season he put up just 27 points in 71 games.

Bennett says he still wants to play a physical, grinding game and be reliable defensively. He also says he wants to be counted on more offensively.

“My whole career that’s been, you know, my downfall has been consistency I think. If I can get on a consistent basis, you know, and play the right way every game, it’s going to help me and just propel me to the next level.”

Backlund agrees and says if Bennett ever finds that consistency, look out.

“If he can find the highest level, you know he’s such a skilled player,” Backlund said. “I think that will be a big key for him this year to find that consistency.”

Bennett wants to be given more opportunities to prove he can get the job done offensively and he’ll get that on Tuesday night against the Jets. Bennett will play on the second power play unit.

Head coach Bill Peters says with time running out in training camp, players like Bennett have to prove they deserve to be there.

“It’s a big game for guys and their opportunities,” said Peters. “We talk about it all the time, we’ve made it aware that we need some production and it starts tonight.

Puck drop for Tuesday's pre-season game between the Flames and Jets is at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames open up the regular season on Thursday, October 3rd in Colorado and the home opener is on October 5th against the Vancouver Canucks.