    Sam Roberts Band to perform at Wildhorse Saloon during Stampede 2024

    Sam Roberts Band performs. (Facebook/Sam Roberts Band/Andy Scheffler) Sam Roberts Band performs. (Facebook/Sam Roberts Band/Andy Scheffler)
    Officials with Wildhorse Saloon have unveiled another band set to play at the popular pop-up venue during the Calgary Stampede this summer.

    Wildhorse Saloon announced on Tuesday that Canada's own Sam Roberts Band will perform on Thursday, July 4.

    The band is known for songs like Don't Walk Away Eileen, Where Have all the Good People Gone and Hard Road.

    Wildhorse Saloon's Stampede tent is pitched at 500 Sixth Ave. S.W. every summer during the 10-day event.

    Other concerts set to be held at the venue include High Valley and Future Islands.

    The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from July 5-14.

