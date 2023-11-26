Sawyer Mayes scores first WHL goal as Hitmen muscle past Oil Kings 7-3

The Calgary Hitmen got right Saturday night, defeating Edmonton 7-3 at the Saddledome.

On a scrappy night that saw 112 penalty minutes handed out, Calgary got two goals and an assist from Carson Wetsch and Sawyer Mayes scored his first WHL goal to give the Hitmen a 2-0 lead after the first period.

In the second period, Calgary got goals from Carter Yakemchuk, Dax Williams and Oliver Tulk. Nathan Pilling scored for Edmonton to make it 5-1 after two.

Oil Kings defenceman Eastyn Mannix picked up an assist on Pilling's goal, which was his first WHL point.

Edmonton got it to 5-2 with a third-period power play goal from Skyler Bruce but the Hitmen answered back with markers from Keets Fawcett and Wetsch with his second of the night.

Ty Nash wrapped up the scoring for the Oil Kings.

The Hitmen outshot Edmonton 54-40. Ethan Buenaventura stopped 37 shots for the Hitmen to pick up the win.

The triumph brings the Hitmen's record back to .500, at 10-10-2-0 on the season.

Next up for the Hitmen is a three-game road trip that starts Tuesday night in Red Deer.

They're back at the Saddledome next Sunday for the Teddy Bear Toss game at 4 p.m.

Next up for the OIl Kings is a Friday night clash with the Everett Silvertips at Rogers Place.