Scene clear after school bus involved in Calgary collision with car on Crowchild

The scene has been cleared after a school bus with 40 children onboard collided with a car Thursday at the intersection of Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail.

The incident took place around 12:35 p.m. A car was knocked onto its side and the driver and a passenger were trapped inside.

A Calgary police spokesperson confirmed that 40 children were on the bus, with two suffering minor injuries that were assessed at the scene.

Two adults who were in the vehicle that flipped had to be cut out. They were transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Just before 3 p.m., the city posted on social media that the scene has been cleared.