Students and parents at a school in Rocky View County say they’ve learned that the days at their institution are numbered and the government is unable to help.

Staff at Prince of Peace Lutheran school, located just outside Calgary city limits near the Trans-Canada Highway, have been told that the lease on the school will be expiring at the end of the school year.

The building and the land it’s on are both up for sale and those that attend want the province to help out by completing a sale, but officials say they can’t afford it.

Brenna Black says she’s attended since preschool and it’s like a second home to her.

“Everybody in this school is like family.”

She says that if she didn’t have classes here, she doesn’t know where she would go.

“Most of the schools in Chestermere, where I live, are very full. At this school, there are lots of teachers that will support you and at the other schools, there aren’t as many.”

Loveleen Mavi has attended Prince of Peace Lutheran for the past eight years and she loves going there.

“I have so many friends here and all the teachers are so nice and it would just be so sad to see all of it go.”

Mavi lives in Calgary and she says many of the schools near her home are full too.

“Our school has proper classrooms and everything. It would be really hard to see it go.”

She adds that they have gone to the provincial government for help to keep the school open, but they haven’t gotten much of a response.

“They aren’t responding and so it’s just up to Rocky View, I guess.”

Michelle Robinson, a parent whose daughter has gone to Prince of Peace Lutheran for the past eight years, says that the community is connected spiritually.

“We have been sandbagging that school to save the gym during the flood. We are a stronger community than just a school, it’s bigger than that.”

Robinson says that many schools in the area are at or are close to capacity in terms of class sizes so her school is a valuable resource.

“469 kids are going to have to fit somewhere and they don’t fit anywhere because of the amount of capacity issues we are facing both from Rocky View as well as Calgary.”

Robinson wants people to understand the gravity of the issue and raise awareness about the situation facing Prince of Peace Lutheran.

For more information about the school, you can visit their Facebook page.

(With files from Chris Epp)