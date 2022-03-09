School fee dispute hits Calgary Islamic School

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina