CALGARY -- No date has been set but the 56th annual Scotiabank Calgary Marathon, originally scheduled for May 31, is being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize how much you invest in getting to the start line of the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon Race Weekend," read an update posted to social media on Tuesday.

"We know you are training, you have fundraised for one of our 78 official charities in the Scotiabank Charity Challenge and many of you are coming from out of town. While we were hoping for the best, we have been planning for all sorts of outcomes, including postponing."

Officials say they are coordinating with local agencies and partners to secure a date later in the race season.

"We aren’t able to confirm yet exactly when we will run together again. Moving a large event is complex under the best of conditions and we can’t put more pressure on our city agencies as they work through the challenges that today presents," read the announcement.

As of Monday afternoon, there are a total of 690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and there have been eight deaths attributed to it.