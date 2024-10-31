Seasonal temperatures, mixed conditions to kick off November

It was not much of a spooky Halloween on the weather front, and nobody was complaining!

There was a bit of mist over the northeast part of the city briefly during the 5 p.m. hour, but the most noticeable weather for trick-or-treaters was a slight northerly wind making it feel like -8 by 9 p.m.

It will be a chilly start heading into Friday morning with a wind chill of -13, but once the sun works its way up in the sky, the city will get to a slightly below normal high of 5 C with building cloud throughout the afternoon.

There is an upper low brewing along the Pacific coast that will start to influence Alberta's weather heading into the weekend, with early morning rain or snow showers sweeping through the southern half of the province, including Calgary.

It will result in a slick start to the morning, but above-freezing temperatures will eliminate any road hazards as the day progresses.

That low will also fuel more cloud cover over the province with the potential for more mixed precipitation heading into Sunday, but models right now seem to be in disagreement about exactly what kind of unstable weather we could see and when.

So, it’s a bit of a waiting game on the conditions front at the moment.

Temperatures should be pleasant for the next three days, though.

And here's a friendly reminder that you get an extra hour on Sunday as we fall back for Daylight Saving Time!

Hope everyone has a safe and fun Halloween!