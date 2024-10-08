CALGARY
Calgary

    • Security video shows suspect firing into vehicle in Calgary

    Share

    Calgary police are investigating after several shots were fired by a suspect into a truck in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge.

    At about 5:45 a.m., police and EMS were called to a scene on Saddle Lake Green N.E.

    Two people were found with gunshot wounds and both were taken to hospital in critical condition.

    In a news release, police said the victims are a man and a woman who were shot after leaving their home and getting into a vehicle.

    Both victims have been upgraded to stable condition in hospital, officials said.

    One of the neigbours in the area that spoke to CTV News said they heard between five and six shots, followed by someone screaming.

    CTV News obtained a copy of a security video, which shows the suspect running up to the truck and firing several shots.

    It then showed the man running to a black car, getting in and driving away.

    Residents said the victims are a young man and his mother.

    Another video, taken from a camera pointed toward the alleyway, showed the shooter's car lying in wait.

    Police said the shooting was likely targeted and there is no risk to the public.

    The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News