Cochrane RCMP had to shut down the eastbound lanes in a section of the Trans-Canada Highway after a large truck crashed on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near Highway 68, at about 4:30 a.m.

When they got there, they found a semi tractor-trailer that had rolled over, blocking both of the eastbound lanes.

Drivers were detoured onto Morley Road and then Highway 1A to get past the incident.

The crash was cleared about five hours later.

There is no information on any injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation.