Senior killed in southeast Calgary house fire

A 71-year-old man is dead following an early morning house fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows.

Fire crews were called to the 500 block of Penworth Way S.E. at around 3 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames pouring from a detached house.

Three people had escaped the burning house on their own, with one of them having suffered burns and smoke inhalation while exiting the house. All three were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters doused and extinguished the blaze before it could spread to neighbouring homes.

The body of a senior who had perished in the fire was located during a search of the basement and firefighters also located a dead pet.

The cause of the fatal fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional details are confirmed.