Sentencing arguments heard in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer

A Calgary court heard sentencing arguments on Wednesday for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.

The offender, who is now 20, was days away from turning 18 when Harnett died and was driving the vehicle when it took off from a routine traffic stop with the officer holding on to the wheel and trying to get him to stop.

He testified during his trial that he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

Justice Anna Loparco has ruled that the young man should be sentenced as an adult and was scheduled to hear arguments in May, but the proceeding was delayed at the request of the defence.

A publication ban on his identity will remain in effect through the appeal period.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Mike Ewenson argued for a sentence of up to 13 years, saying the man drove up to 80 or 90 km/h, swerved the wheel and opened the door in an attempt to knock Harnett off his car.

His defence lawyer, Zachary Al-Khatib, is arguing for a lesser sentence of 7.5 years, saying while the man was selfish and reckless, his intention was not to harm Harnett.

The judge will deliver a decision in September; an exact date has not yet been set

With files from The Canadian Press