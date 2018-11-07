**Correction: The original version of this story indicated the suspects had allegedly attempted to sell items after the robbery at Marlborough Mall. The store employee quoted in the piece was describing a previous theft and not the November 6 incident**

Charges are pending against six minors in connection with a Tuesday night crime spree that targeted retailers in all quadrants of the city.

According to police, the group of young males allegedly attempted to rob several stores between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. including:

Naomi (Marlborough Mall)– 78A 3800 Memorial Drive NE

Costco – 75 East Hills Boulevard SE

Best Buy – 901 17 Avenue SW

Foot Locker (Market Mall) - 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW

Walmart (Westbrook Mall) – 1200 37 St SW

Walmart (Royal Oak) – 8888 Country Hills Boulevard NW

Members of the group allegedly entered the Naomi location in Marlborough Mall and stole merchandise. When a staff member attempted to stop the theft, the suspects attacked the employee. “I’m shouting, they are very fast, to get all the two, three, four teenagers,” recounted the employee. “After that, I go to the door to grab all the jewelry then they hit me on the head.”

The employee says the teens stole more than $1,000 in chains and necklaces.

Police say the same group is believed to be responsible for a second robbery that occurred a short time later at the Costco in East Hills. The teens allegedly stole multiple cellphones from a display case and were confronted by members of the public and store staff. A large brawl ensued and the suspects fled the area.

Loss prevention officers at a Best Buy recognized some of the members of the group when they entered the store on 17 Avenue Southwest and the group left before police arrived.

The suspects then made their way to Market Mall and allegedly assaulted two Foot Locker employees during an attempt to steal merchandise. Police apprehended two of the suspects at the mall but the other members of the group evaded arrest.

A spokesperson for Cadillac Fairview says the mall is cooperating fully with the police investigation into the incident and the safety of its customers, tenants and staff is of the utmost importance. “I can confirm that at approximately 8pm last night (Tuesday), an incident took place at CF Market Mallm,” said Darren Milne of Cadillac Fairview in a statement to CTV Calgary. “Calgary Police Service was notified immediately and tended to the scene. CPS is currently investigating the matter.”

The remaining members of the group of the teenagers visited the Walmart in Westbrook Mall and allegedly targeted video game systems. Staff tried to stop the suspects but the teens fled with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Employees of the Walmart at Royal Oak were notified of the ongoing crime spree. After the group of teenagers entered the northwest store, police arrested the remaining five suspects.

Charges are pending against six of the seven suspects and police confirm the suspects are between the ages of 13 and 17. Four of the seven suspects have already been charged following the events of Tuesday night. The charges include robbery, weapons offences and outstanding criminal warrants.

The police investigation into the crime spree is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

With files from CTV's Alesia Fieldberg