Nine survivors of the Humboldt Broncos’ tragic bus crash gathered at the Calgary International Airport on Monday night ahead of their flight to Las Vegas to take in the 2018 NHL Awards.

According to the National Hockey League, the thirteen surviving members of the Humboldt Broncos will be honored during Wednesday’s awards ceremony.

Ten members of the team will be in attendance during the event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. Ryan Straschnitzki, who is currently in Philadelphia undergoing treatment for a spinal injury, will reunite with his teammates ahead of the ceremony.

Three surviving members will not be able to attend.

When asked which NHL player they looked forward to meeting, one Bronco said Alex Ovechkin and jokingly added that there were plans in place to party with the recipient of the Conn Smythe Tropy.

I only got to cover the sadness in Humboldt after the crash. So great to see these guys smiling, joking around. The tragedy didn’t break their spirits. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/JfC0z9G0Qd — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) June 19, 2018

An April 6 crash at a highway intersection south of Nipawin, Saskatchewan claimed 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos team including coaches, support staff and players.

In addition to the Humboldt Broncos tribute, the NHL plans to honour the first responders and survivors of the shooting at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas in October 2017 and recognize the members of the Stoneman Douglas High School hockey team in Parkland, Florida.