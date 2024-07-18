Severe thunderstorm warning called for Lethbridge

The City of Lethbridge was under a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday morning because of a "nearly stationary" storm east of the city.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the alert at 5:16 a.m. about the storm, which it says is capable of "very strong wind gusts and heavy rain."

As of 6:30 a.m., the agency said the storm is sitting 20 kilometres north of the hamlet of Etzikom.

"Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," ECCC said in its bulletin.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

About half an hour later, the agency lifted the warning.

ECCC said it initiates severe thunderstorm warnings whenever current or imminent thunderstorms produce or can produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.