Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Calgary just before noon Monday by Environment Canada and Climate Change. (ECCC).

The watch advised that a tornado watch may be added later this afternoon.

“Thunderstorms will develop in the Alberta foothills this afternoon," it said. "Some of these thunderstorms may become severe this afternoon. There is potential for very strong wind gusts and large hail with some of these thunderstorms. The severe thunderstorm watch will likely be expanded east as the situation develops.

“Tornado watches may be required if the conditions become favourable this afternoon.”

The watch is in effect for the City of Calgary.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.