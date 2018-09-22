As part of a special event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Kananaskis Country, officials are looking for photos and videos of Albertans’ favourite memories within the park.

It’s been 40 years since the park was officially designated as a conservation and recreation area.

More than 75M visitors have come through the park since it’s genesis back in 1978.

To participate in the celebration you can tweet your photos and videos and share why the area holds a special place in your heart with the hashtag #MyKCountryContest.

The provincial government also celebrated the milestone with the announcement of $5.2M to improve the areas around Canoe Meadows and Barrier Lake.