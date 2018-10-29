The City of Calgary confirms an operating permit was issued to a shared e-bike service operator on Monday paving the way for pay-for-use communal electric bicycles to arrive in select areas of the city in the coming days.

The dockless bikes, which are GPS enabled, will be available for rent through a smartphone app. At the conclusion of a trip, the electric pedal assist bikes are to be parked in designated public spaces where they will not interfere with foot traffic.

Lime-E dockless electric bikes, a U.S. based company, plans to begin operating in Calgary prior to the start of November and will offer a fleet of 375 bicycles.

“Lime is very excited to be hitting the pavement in Calgary, the first Canadian city to launch Lime-E dockless electric bikes,” said Scott Harvey, Lime’s operations manager for Calgary, in a statement released Monday. “We have been energized by working with the City as they move forward on their commitment to reducing barriers for active modes of transportation and are looking forward to helping empower Calgarians with this greener, more efficient, and affordable transportation options.”

A second company, U-bicycle, has set spring 2019 as its target date.

The operating permits are being issued as part of the City’s dockless bike share pilot project and the City confirms the operators will fully fund the pilot. Any costs the City incurs will be recouped by fees collected from the companies.

City of Calgary officials say the e-bikes will initially operate in areas where they’re expected to be embraced including:

Stephen Avenue

Eau Claire

Bow River pathway

17 Avenue South

Mission

Bridgeland

Kensington

Inglewood

Usage will be monitored and dictate potential adjustments to the operating areas. The pilot is scheduled to run until 2020.

For additional information on the pilot project and e-bikes visit City of Calgary - Ready to Roll