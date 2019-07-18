The Rosebud Silouette and Benchrest Club is hosting the 2019 World Benchrest Championship and almost 100 of the world's sharpest shooters will compete in the event.

Precision shooting is the object of benchrest shooting and the goal is to place five bullet holes, on the same target, in the same hole from distances between 100 and 200 yards (91 – 182 Metres).

“Amongst all the shooting sports, nobody is looking for this level of precision,” said Rick Pollock, Director of Benchrest at the Rosebud Club.

“We are not shooting for score, we are not shooting for a bullseye, when other people are trying to hit a bullseye, we are trying to hit the same bullet hole.”

The World Benchrest Shooting Federation represents 30 countries from around the world and 90 sharp shooters will be vying to be crowned top shot.

Nearly all the benchrest rifles are custom-made and many shooters do their own gunsmithing.

Spectators are welcome at the event, which runs until Sunday July 21.

For more on the 2019 World Benchrest Championship, visit the website.