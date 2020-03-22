CALGARY -- Two men are in hospital after a shooting Saturday night in the southeast Calgary community of Erin Woods.

Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in a vehicle on Erin Woods Green.

One victim was shot in the stomach, while the other was shot in the hand. They are both in stable condition and expected to recover.

Police have not yet located a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.