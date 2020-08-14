CALGARY -- A shooting in the community of Ogden has sent one man to hospital Friday evening.

Police were called to the 7600 block of 22a Street S.E. about 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots and a man was found on the sidewalk.

No other details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.