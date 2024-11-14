Shop of Wonders returns to bring holiday joy to Lethbridge children in need

CALGARY
    With Christmas fast approaching, MyCityCare's annual Shop of Wonders officially opened for the season Thursday.

    Staff transformed the space into Santa’s Workshop, where families can select gifts free of charge.

    Shop of Wonders is part of the city-wide Christmas Hope Campaign, which is preparing to help more than 10,000 individuals in need.

    Of those, MyCityCare is projecting to help more than 1,400 children to ensure no one goes without this Christmas.

    While the shop held its opening Thursday, organizations say donations have already started to flow in.

    “We've seen a lot of really good community support already,” said  MyCityCare program co-ordinator Tanya Lister. “There's definitely still lots to go, remembering that hundreds of toys move out of this space every single day, so while the shelves can look really full, a couple of hours later not as much.

    “But so far," she added, "we've just had some really good support from different donors, sponsors, just individuals in the community dropping off items or giving financial contributions.”

    Those in need of support this holiday season can visit Christmashope.ca to find more information.

