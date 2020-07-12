CALGARY -- Investigators are looking for suspects after they say multiple gunshots were fired outside a popular Calgary nightclub early Sunday.

Police say they were called to the Fire N Ice bar, on 16 Ave. S.W., at about 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene but no clear evidence of anyone hurt as a result.

Police have not shared any details about suspects, but are investigating the possibility that a black Jeep could be connected with the shooting.

That vehicle was involved in a crash with an ambulance a short time later and the driver, a woman, was arrested.

Police have not shared any further details and have not released any suspect information so far.

EMS confirms to CTV News the ambulance sustained only minor damage in the crash and no members were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.