CALGARY -- Officials with the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary are dealing with an apparent spike of possible COVID-19 cases after the number of active investigations skyrocketed in recent days.

Officials said Thursday morning 258 investigations are now active, a number that sat at 58 just five days ago. There are nine active cases and 87 individuals or households are in isolation, 11 of those outside Siksika.

Anyone in Siksika who is dealing with anxiety or emotional stress as a result of the pandemic can call 403-734-5660 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven-days-a-week to speak confidentially with a Siksika Health Services mental health therapist.