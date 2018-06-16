After two long years of being closed to the public, the Silver Springs outdoor pool held its grand reopening on Saturday.

The Silver Springs Outdoor Pool, located at 5720 Silver Ridge Drive N.W., was closed for renovations about two years ago and then had its reopening delayed so users and the city could iron out exactly what they wanted to have in the facility.

Cydney Elofson, president of the Silver Springs Outdoor Pool Fundraising Foundation, says they started raising money for the project back in 2013 because they weren't happy with the city's idea to replace the facility.

"There was a real need to have something for our youth, something to keep them active, to challenge each other and have a good time."

In total, the foundation raised over $300,000 through a mix of grants and community support.

The city also helped out with some funding of it's own to help complete the necessary work.

"This is a state-of-the-art filtration system, probably the best in he city. We have a 14 foot tank that is configured along with the lanes of the public swim pool."

Elofson says the main goal was to create a facility that could be enjoyed by the whole community.

"We are absolutely so excited. This has been a long time coming for us and we could not be prouder. We know that whole community was behind us through the whole effort and honestly we did this for our children and the rest of the community."

The pool also has one metre and three metre diving boards.