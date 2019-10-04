It’s a day to honour the memory of more than 1,200 murdered and missing indigenous women and girls across Canada.

More than 200 Calgarians marched downtown in solidarity Friday for the Sisters in Spirit Vigil.

The annual event, organized by the Native Women’s Association of Canada, first began in 2004.

"This is a national crisis," said Staci Duchene, a member of the missing and murdered indigenous women committee at the Awo Taan Healing Lodge. "If it were 400 or 4,000 non-indigenous people there would be an outcry and there would be people rioting in the streets."

"Why don’t we do that with our missing and murdered indigenous girls? Why don’t we?"

Duchene’s extended family includes her adopted niece Joey English who was killed and dismembered in Crescent Heights in 2014.

"Her killer only got 18 months for an actual dismemberment to a body and an indignity to a body," said Duchene. "My family is still affected by that."

The Sisters in Spirit vigil is one of more than a dozen marches happening across Alberta Friday, five months removed from the completion of a national inquiry on missing and murdered indigenous women. The final published report accounts for 231 calls for justice, all aimed at addressing the root causes of the disproportionate levels of violence Indigenous people face.

Organizers say they are looking forward to government action soon on recommendations that include transformative changes to justice, education and health care systems.