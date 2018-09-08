Calgary police have taken six people into custody after a number of 7-Eleven stores were robbed overnight.

Investigators say that at least four stores around the city were targeted between 11:45 p.m. on Friday and 1:50 a.m. on Saturday.

A suspicious vehicle was spotted at the location of the fourth store and officers were able to track it down and stop it.

Six people inside the vehicle were taken into custody.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing and charges are pending.