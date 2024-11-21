Six shots fired after Calgary road rage incident, police seek dash-cam footage

Calgary police are looking for dash-cam footage as they investigate a shooting in the community of Cityscape believed to be the result of road rage.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved in a road rage “incident” near the intersection of Metis Trail and 80 Avenue N.E. shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Though police haven't released details on what exactly happened, they say two men in a white Dodge Ram followed the victim home afterward.

The victim was driving with him family at the time.

Police say when he arrived at his home in the 10000 block of Cityscape Drive N.E., the men allegedly pulled up beside his vehicle, displayed a handgun and fired six shots into the air.

"After canvassing the area, investigators have not been able to secure quality CCTV or dashcam footage of the suspects or the associated vehicle," police said in a Thursday news release.

Specifically, investigators are looking for footage of northbound Metis Trail N.E. between 80 Avenue and 104 Avenue N.E. – and the 10000 block of Cityscape Drive N.E. – between 8 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 6.

"Our efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support. If you have information that could help an investigation, such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles," police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.