Skating season ends Tuesday at Olympic Plaza
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 12:14PM MDT
Tuesday is the last day of the season for skating at Olympic Plaza. (File photo)
CALGARY -- With daytime temperatures becoming warmer, Tuesday will be the last day for skating this season at Olympic Plaza.
A noticed posted to social media by the city says the rink is closing, effective Wednesday.
Skating is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday this week and Olympic Plaza is one of nine outdoor rinks run by the city.
The city also created a 1.6 kilometre ice trail at Bowness Park, which is now closed for the season.