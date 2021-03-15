CALGARY -- With daytime temperatures becoming warmer, Tuesday will be the last day for skating this season at Olympic Plaza.

A noticed posted to social media by the city says the rink is closing, effective Wednesday.

Skating is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday this week and Olympic Plaza is one of nine outdoor rinks run by the city.

The city also created a 1.6 kilometre ice trail at Bowness Park, which is now closed for the season.