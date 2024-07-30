Slight chance of showers in Calgary Tuesday, heat returns by Wednesday

Calgary got off to a much less smoky start on Tuesday with air quality forecast to remain in the low-risk category for the day.

Temperatures will be pleasant across the province Tuesday, with daytime highs hitting the mid-high twenties in most communities.

In Calgary, we will reach a high of 26 C with the slight possibility of a scattered shower or non-severe thunderstorm.

So far, modelling suggests not a lot of precipitation will be crossing over the southern half of the province Tuesday or Wednesday.

What is coming is heat.

An upper ridge of high pressure is tracking in, and by Wednesday Calgary will hit a high of 30 C, and that warming trend will continue for the next several days, likely putting many southern Alberta communities back under a heat warning.

There is agreement amongst models that this ridge will linger over the prairies until Saturday.

Smoke is difficult to forecast, but as this ridge develops, it will increase our winds from a west/southwest direction, which could funnel in more smoke from wildfires burning in the Kootenays and the United States.

Good news for stargazers, conditions look to be clearing Tuesday evening and there’s more potential for another aurora event over Alberta’s sky.

By midnight, the best time to witness the aurora, the sky is forecast to be clear with calm winds and a temperature of 18 C.

If you do happen to snap a photo of the aurora we would love to share it with our viewers. You can send your photos to calgaryweatherpics@bellmedia.ca

(Photo: RJ Da Roza)