CALGARY -- Several Calgarians were displaced from their homes late Wednesday after flames tore through a southeast Calgary apartment complex.

Firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. to the 3800 block of Fonda Way S.E. Upon arrival, crews found flames and smoke coming from the roof of a three-storey, multi-unit building.

An aerial ladder truck was initially used to knock down the fire before first responders entered the building. Flames extended from the roof to other areas of the structure, but thankfully, all 16 people inside at the time were able to get out safely.

Calgary Transit buses were called in to shelter those displaced from the residence, while ATCO and Enmax arrived a short time later to shut down gas and power.

Fire crews remain on scene to monitor hot spots and will re-assess the integrity of the structure Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation. It’s not known if the building had working smoke alarms at the time of the fire, but the Calgary Fire Department is using this as a reminder for Calgarians to regularly check smoke detectors in homes.