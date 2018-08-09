A thick layer of smoke continues to blanket the city from wildfires burning in the mountain parks and a precautionary air quality advisory for Alberta remains in effect.

The smoke is being pushed into the city from the wildfires along the B.C./Alberta boundary and a precautionary air quality advisory was issued for the province on Wednesday.

Environment Canada’s Air Quality Index for Calgary is expected to be six on Thursday and is considered to be a moderate risk.

Parks Canada crews are battling lightening-ignited wildfires in Kootenay, Yoho and Banff National parks.

The Wardle wildfire is the largest and has grown to more than 1400 hectares.

Officials say there are 120 firefighters battling the blaze and so far there is no threat to property in the area.

The smoke is a concern for people who have health conditions and officials are advising those who are affected by the smoke to take precautions.