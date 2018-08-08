Alberta Health Services has issued a precautionary air quality advisory for Alberta because of the smoke that is drifting into the province from the wildfires in B.C.

A thick layer of smoke is blanketing the city and Environment Canada lists the current Air Quality Index for Calgary at a moderate risk.

AHS is advising Albertans to be aware of the air conditions and to take precautions if there are health concerns.

Smoke in the air can aggravate symptoms in people with cardiovascular conditions and respiratory conditions, like COPD and asthma.

Vulnerable individuals should monitor themselves and take precautions if necessary including;

Minimizing physical activity outdoors

Remaining indoors with windows, doors and air circulation fans/vents closed

Keeping windows and vents closed if driving and set the fan to re-circulate mode to avoid drawing in outdoor air

“I would say the biggest thing right now is to avoid going out as much as possible because of the air quality. If you have to go out then keep your windows closed and recirculate the air in the vehicle so you’re not really using the outside air that much,” said Wasim Naqshbandi, Manager Respiratory Homecare Solutions.

Healthy people may experience irritation of the eyes and throat and shortness of breath if the conditions become more severe.

Some businesses are also being impacted by the combination of high temperatures and smoky conditions.

Jade Jewell is the general manager of Springbank Air Training College and says the heat and smoke limits some of its operations.

“It’d be very similar to a couple of days of snow storms, that kind of thing, which actually would be worse so at least we can still stay operating at the moment,” he said. “You can’t see anything so you’re visibility is highly limited so our operations right now we’re doing flights that are really centered around the airport because you can’t see the horizon, you can’t see the mountains, you can’t make out a lot of stuff so those flights and that stuff is definitely getting impacted.”

Health officials say the air quality in the province is expected to vary over the next few days.

For more information on Alberta’s Air Quality Index, click HERE.