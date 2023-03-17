Snake stick-up: Calgary man arrested after bank robbery involving scaly threat

A Calgary man faces charges after he went into a bank and demanded cash, telling staff he had a poisonous snake. (Pexels) A Calgary man faces charges after he went into a bank and demanded cash, telling staff he had a poisonous snake. (Pexels)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina