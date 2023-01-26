SNC-Lavalin selected as delivery partner for Calgary's Green Line LRT project
The City of Calgary has chosen SNC-Lavalin to oversee the construction of the Green Line LRT project's first phase.
SNC-Lavalin will support the city with the commercial and construction management of the first 18-kilometre section of the Green Line LRT project while also providing technical support.
"It is a privilege for us to have been chosen by the City of Calgary to support them in the delivery of this project," said Ian L. Edwards, SNC-Lavalin president and CEO, in a statement released Thursday.
"As a leader in the field, we have extensive global experience acting as the delivery partner to various levels of governments on complex transportation projects. This project is also a continuation of a long tradition of excellence in the rail industry where we have deep expertise in the design, build, operation and maintenance of the integrated systems that are required to deliver smarter cities and better transportation, supporting our commitment to developing well-engineered and prosperous communities that perfectly align with our purpose."
SNC-Lavalin previously oversaw rail projects in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.
The financial terms of the agreement between SNC-Lavalin and the City of Calgary have not been released.
The Green Line LRT is the largest infrastructure project in Calgary's history and the three levels of government have invested a combined $4.9 billion to see it come to fruition.
An agreement was announced last week that will see the demolition of Eau Claire Market in the second quarter of 2024 to accommodate the construction of the Green Line transit project including an underground LRT station in the Eau Claire area.
The first phase of the Green Line will extend from Eau Claire to Shepard and is expected to be operational in 2027.
Once all stages of the track are finished, the Green Line will be 46 kilometres long, stretching from 160th Avenue and Centre Street in the north to Seton in the southeast, with 29 stations along the route.
Calgary Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada sending 4 tanks to Ukraine and deploying soldiers to train, defence minister says
Canada is sending four combat-ready battle tanks to Ukraine 'in the coming weeks,' Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday. Anand said that Canada will also be deploying 'a number' of Canadian Armed Forces members to train Ukrainian soldiers with the skills they will need to operate this equipment.
Canadians fighting in Ukraine, despite no monitoring from government, speak out on war and loss
On Feb. 27, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed fighters, and foreigners were welcome to join the front line in the defence against Russian aggression. Some Canadians were among the first to answer the call.
Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.
Border agencies in Canada, U.S. detail how new Nexus trusted traveller plan will work
Canada and the United States are laying out the details of their new bilateral workaround for the Nexus trusted-traveller system.
Via Rail tells MPs passengers stuck on train for 18 hours in 'unique' situation
The CEO of Via Rail says the Crown corporation 'will not shy away from our responsibilities' after passengers found themselves stranded on trains for hours over the holidays.
Some areas of Ontario forecast to receive up to 25 cm of snow
Much of southern Ontario is cleaning up from a major winter storm, while snow remains in the forecast for parts of eastern Ontario.
Not 'isolated incidents': Recent transit attacks reflect larger issues, says union
Representatives from the largest transit workers union in Canada say recent violent attacks are emblematic of larger issues at play.
Edmonton
-
Alberta will not approve rate hikes for personal car insurance in 2023
The Alberta government says it is pausing private passenger vehicle insurance rate increases through the end of 2023 after hearing concerns from drivers about affordability.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta to address rural doctor shortages through training in Lethbridge and Grande Prairie
The provincial government has unveiled its plan to bring more physicians to areas that are currently underserved.
-
Imperial Oil gives OK to $720M renewable diesel project near Edmonton
Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is going ahead with a $720-million project to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing near Mission daycare appears to be targeted, RCMP say
Authorities say an assault and stabbing near a Mission daycare on Wednesday was likely targeted, and the 32-year-old victim is working with investigators.
-
Cold spell set to sweep B.C., triggering special weather statement
Frigid weather is on the way for most of British Columbia, triggering a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Courtney Wale found safe in Victoria, nearly 2 weeks after reported missing in Coquitlam
The mother of Courtney Wale says the 21-year-old has been found in Victoria, nearly two weeks after she was reported missing in Metro Vancouver.
Atlantic
-
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm has made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
-
Whycocomagh, N.S., man, 18, charged after shooting, break-and-enter
A man is facing multiple charges after a car was shot at in We’koqma’q First Nation and a store was broken into in Whycocomagh, N.S.
Vancouver Island
-
Royal B.C. Museum returning totem pole to B.C. First Nation
The Royal B.C. Museum is returning a totem pole to a First Nation on the mainland following a years-long process.
-
Body of missing Shawnigan Lake senior found
A senior who disappeared Tuesday from her home near Shawnigan Lake, B.C., has been found dead. Investigators not believe there was any criminally involved in the death of 81-year-old Janet Klassen, whose body was found Wednesday.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. locations among Canada's top fishing destinations
Haida Gwaii and Sooke, B.C., have been named among the top eight locations in Canada to go fishing.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Person in custody after passenger shot at with replica firearm at Toronto subway station: police
Toronto police have one person in custody after a passenger at a subway station was shot at using what police described as a replica firearm, or BB gun, on Thursday.
-
Video of subway operator's 'unauthorized' advice to riders under investigation, TTC says
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is investigating a video that appears to show a subway operator telling riders over the intercom to “call the mayor’s office” after a train was pulled out of service.
-
Toronto mayor, police chief, TTC head to speak on transit safety amid spike in violence
A recent rash of violent, and sometimes random, incidents on the TTC has pushed police to call a news conference Thursday to address transit safety.
Montreal
-
Judge sentences former PQ MNA Harold LeBel to 8 months in jail for sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel was sentenced on Thursday to eight months in jail after being found guilty in November of sexually assaulting a woman at his condo in 2017.
-
Montreal Gazette expecting 'up to 10' layoffs as Postmedia makes cross-country cuts
Executives at the Montreal Gazette have been asked to reduce staffing by up to 10 at the newspaper as local news outlets across the country prepare for significant layoffs. Publisher Postmedia Network Corp. is laying off 11 per cent of its editorial staff, the Canadian Press (CP) reported earlier this week.
-
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder suspect, 18, arrested in Ottawa Valley
Police in Renfrew County have arrested an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night.
-
City of Ottawa committee votes to reopen Wellington Street
A year after the 'Freedom Convoy' protest shut down Wellington Street, a city of Ottawa committee has voted to reopen it to cars.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 25 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 25 centimetres of snow to Ottawa, covering the roads and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
Kitchener
-
Hybrid shelter opening date pushed back
The opening date for the Region of Waterloo’s hybrid shelter has been pushed back, with design delays being blamed.
-
Waterloo region digging out after a messy winter storm
Residents in Waterloo region continue to dig out after Wednesday’s winter storm.
-
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrant
Waterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.
Saskatoon
-
Freezing rain makes for dangerous conditions on Sask. roads and highways
Freezing rain on Thursday morning has contributed to dangerous driving conditions in and around Saskatoon.
-
Fairhaven residents can expect to see more officers in the neighbourhood: Saskatoon police
Fairhaven neighbourhood residents can expect to see an increased uniformed presence of police and fire personnel in the coming months, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Witness tells court Sask. man shot and killed with his own gun at a house party
At the Court of Kings Bench in Prince Albert, the court heard how an 18-year-old man was shot and killed with his own gun at a house party in October 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 17
A 36-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Bruce Mines last week, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation
The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation.
-
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebooked
A Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after man asked teen to get in vehicle
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an incident where a man allegedly asked a teen girl to get in his vehicle.
Regina
-
Snow squall warnings issued for southeast Sask.
Snow squall warnings are in effect for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan on Thursday.
-
'We're in this together': Sask. woman spreading joy to other cancer warriors through crocheted keychains
A Saskatchewan woman is focusing on bringing happiness to other people who are battling cancer as she fights the disease herself.
-
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.