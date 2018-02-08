CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Snow storm causes some school closures in Calgary and surrounding communities
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 7:03AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2018 12:53PM MST
The Calgary Board of Education and Calgary Catholic School District say classes will go ahead as planned on Thursday but there a few private schools in the city that have cancelled classes for the day.
Some schools say they will be closed because of the poor weather and slick road conditions.
The following schools are closed on Thursday:
- Edelweiss Preparatory School
- Edge School For Athletes
- Edison School
- Khalsa Calgary School
- Mountain View Academy
- North Point School
- West Island College
- Strathcona –Tweedsmuir School
There are also a few changes to some school bus services:
- Renfrew Educations Services – Bus service cancelled
- Chinook Edge School Division – Bus service cancelled
- Southland Transportation – 20 minute bus delays
The Calgary Board of Education says its facilities will be open and that the yellow school buses service will be up and running.
The Calgary Catholic School District’s schools are also open and officials are advising students to take precautions while travelling to and from schools on Thursday.