The Calgary Board of Education and Calgary Catholic School District say classes will go ahead as planned on Thursday but there a few private schools in the city that have cancelled classes for the day.

Some schools say they will be closed because of the poor weather and slick road conditions.

The following schools are closed on Thursday:

There are also a few changes to some school bus services:

Renfrew Educations Services – Bus service cancelled

Chinook Edge School Division – Bus service cancelled

Southland Transportation – 20 minute bus delays

The Calgary Board of Education says its facilities will be open and that the yellow school buses service will be up and running.

The Calgary Catholic School District’s schools are also open and officials are advising students to take precautions while travelling to and from schools on Thursday.