Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, large portion of Alberta

An incoming winter storm is to blame for a new snowfall warning for Calgary and many other areas of Alberta on Monday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said snow is expected to fall in many regions of central and southern Alberta, perhaps "heavy at times."

The agency says the estimated snowfall ranges between 10 and 15 centimetres.

"Snowfall amounts may vary significantly as some of the snow will melt on contact with the warm ground," the online bulletin reads.

"Snow will end tonight over central regions tonight and on Tuesday for southern regions."

Anyone on the road during the storm is advised to take precautions because of possibly dangerous road conditions and low visibility.