CALGARY -- Snowfall warnings are in place for several areas in southwest Alberta, including Banff National Park and Jasper National Park and Crowsnest Pass and Waterton Lakes National Park.

Environment Canada says a Pacific weather system is forecast to arrive late Monday afternoon, bringing heavy snow to the Icefields Parkway (Highway 93).

"Snowfall totals are expected to be around 20 cm before the snow tapers off on Wednesday afternoon," reads the warning." Blowing snow in open areas is also expected to create snow drifts over the highway."

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating road conditions and, if visibility is reduced, to slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Winter storm warnings are also in place for parts of southeast B.C., including the East Columbia, Kinbasket and Elk Valley areas.

And extreme cold warnings are in place for parts of northern Alberta, which say lows of -40 C are expected in the coming days.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside," reads the warning. "Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up."