'So you're telling me there's a chance?': Stampeders look to make it 18 straight years in the playoffs

With their 26-19 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night, the Calgary Stampeders kept their playoff hopes alive.

In a must-win game played in a blustery, boisterous McMahon Stadium, the Stamps got the job done - and in doing so, they’ve given themselves a chance to keep alive one of the more amazing streaks in pro sports.

Head coach Dave Dickenson says he heard from a former teammate about just that.

“Doug Flutie wrote me with the same line. I think he was telling it from Dumb and Dumber (the movie): 'So you’re telling me there’s a chance?'”

TAMING THE LIONS

Indeed there is a chance and if the Stamps beat the B.C. Lions on Friday night and the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, the Stamps would secure a post-season berth.

But knocking off the Lions won’t be an easy task.The Stamps have lost both games to them this season, including a 37-9 pasting the last time the two teams met in August.

Defensive Lineman Derek Wiggan says the Stamps need to get off to a better start.

“We’ve got to execute, in that game there (at B.C. Place) they jumped on us early,” he said.

“It’s about starting fast and executing from the jump and not waiting for someone else to make a play. One to 12 on the field, everyone do their job and if we execute at a high level we’ll be able to get off to a fast start.”

The Lions also have something to play for, as they’re in a closely-contested battle with Winnipeg for first place in the west.

Dickenson is looking forward to the challenge.

“You know we didn’t play very well the last time we went to B.C. They’re a great team but I’d like to think we can show up and give t hem all they can handle and hopefully get the win.”

With his fourth interception of the year, Cameron Judge is our @gatoradecanada Performer of the Game! #FuelledByG⚡️ #TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/ww8Efp8PCa — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 17, 2023

TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS

Making the playoffs has been common around here for a long time. The Stamps have been to the post-season for 17 consecutive years.

It hasn't exactly unfolded the way they drew it up this year with just five wins to date, but Wiggan says it’s pretty much up to them if they want to extend that streak.

“We’d rather have our playoff position locked up but you know, we control our own destiny,” he said.

We are so honoured to have celebrated longtime Stamps fan and season ticket member since 1953, Bob Junker's 100th BIRTHDAY on Friday!



Happy Birthday, Bob 🎂🥳💯#TogetherWeRide🐎 pic.twitter.com/zqe55q0awG — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) October 16, 2023

“We’ve just got to win and that’s the best position that you want if you have to be in a position that we are in.

“Go 1-0 and then see what happened. At this point of the year you’ve just got to win games.”