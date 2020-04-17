CALGARY -- As temperatures increase in Calgary, so will the number of peace officers patrolling city parks, greenspaces and dog parks to ensure people are socially distancing during the the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the goal will be to inform more than enforce.

"Our goal is never to write people tickets, our goal is to help educate people on the beahaviour that is the right behaviour at this time," he said. "So for example, we're going to have bylaw officers at the dog parks as the weather gets nicer to really see whether off-leash dog parks can still be safe and to really see what kind of behaviour people are undertaking."

Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson said if you drive to a park and there are people in the parking lot, wait for them to leave the area before getting out of your vehicle.

Albertans who fail to adhere to public health orders can face a fine of up to $1,200, which the courts can increase to $100,000 for a first offence.

Street sweeping starts Monday

Street sweeping is set to begin on Monday, which will see some slight tweaks as a result of the large number of people who are working from home, or are out of work.

Signage will be put out letting Calgarians know when they will have to move their vehicles, which can be put back as soon as the city street cleaning equipment has passed by.

Those who can't move their vehicles are asked to sweep debris into a garbage bag, which should be left in your black bin. Anyone who can't do that should call 311.

More information can be found on the city's website.

The city has declared a state of local emergency in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic declared by the World Health Organziation, which was extended on Wednesday for another seven days, something that is done weekly. As a result, all city-run facilities are closed, inlcuding recreation centres and playgrounds.

Parks and pathways remains open, however Calgarians are encouraged to remain home when possible and remain at least two metres away from other people when in public. Gatherings are limited to less than 15 people.

Officials also encourage Calgarians to wear face masks when social distancing isn't possible.

The province has declared a state of public health emergency, meaning all non-essential businesses have been ordered closed.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 2,158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and 50 deaths have been attributed to it.